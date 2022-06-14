Anupam Kher pens his sweet wishes for Kirron Kher on her birthday: 'May Sikandar Kher get married soon...'

Actor-MP, Kirron Kher is celebrating her birthday today. The senior star of Bollywood has certainly been making the most of her time over the past few months with family. Now, husband-actor Anupam Kher has penned a heartfelt note and expressed all his wishes for Kirron in a birthday post for her. Sharing lovely throwback photos of him and his wife Kirron, Anupam poured his heart out and listed all the things he wished for her, including son Sikandar Kher's wedding.

Sharing lovely photos of Kirron and himself, Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon.. Love & prayers always!@kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter." In one of the photos, Kirron could be seen sitting with her son Sikandar. The endearing photos evoked sweet responses from fans who loved Anupam and Kirron Kher's bond.

Have a look at Anupam Kher's wish for Kirron Kher on birthday:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla on his mom Kirron's birthday, Sikandar Kher opened up and was full of love for her. He also expressed that now his mom wants him to settle down and wants a 'granddaughter'. Sikandar told us, "Mom has an exotic collection of sarees and jewellery. Over the years she has travelled so much, she’s picked them up from different places. She looks best in a saree. She does it like nobody else. Now, she wants to give all her sarees to her ‘daughter-in-law’. For that she wants me to get married. Main bhi bol bol kar thak gaya ke Maa main pehen loonga! Above all, she wants a granddaughter."

Meanwhile, the senior star was last seen on the judges' panel of India Got Talent with Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. Her lovely videos of scolding Shilpa and Badshah certainly were a highlight on social media ll through the show.

