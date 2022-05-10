Anupam Kher poses with ‘talented’ Deepika Padukone at Dubai airport, reveals being proud of her success; PIC

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has risen to great heights in her career and achieved great success. Recently veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures with Deepika as they met at Dubai airport. The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport last night looking stylish in an all-white attire. She can be seen twinning with the veteran actor.

In the first picture, Anupam Kher sits on a chair as Deepika Padukone stands beside him and puts her hand on her shoulder. Both of them are all smiles as they pose for the picture. In the next picture, we can see Deepika standing straight with one hand on his shoulder and the last one is a selfie with the veteran actor. Sharing these pictures, Anupam wrote, “Happy to meet talented Ms. @deepikapadukone at Dubai airport! She being a alumni of @actorprepares her success graph makes me doubly happy and proud! Jai Ho!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about Anupam Kher’s professional career, he will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in key roles.

