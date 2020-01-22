Anupam Kher REACTS to Naseeruddin Shah's 'clown' remark; says he has spent his entire life in 'frustration'

Anupam Kher took to Twitter and hit back at Naseeruddin Shah after the latter equated Anupam to a 'clown'. Check out the video below.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and hit back at Naseeruddin Shah after the latter equated him to a 'clown'. In a 1 minute 30 second video, Anupam Kher replied to Naseeruddin's remarks by saying that his comments do not affect him in any manner. Calling it a love-filled message, Anupam began the video by saying in Hindi, "I saw your interview in which you spoke about me and called me a clown, sycophant, someone who shouldn't be taken seriously and that it runs in my blood. Thank you for this but I do not take you or your statements seriously."

Anupam went on to say, "Though I have never spoken ill about you, I would like to say now that you have spent your entire life in frustration. If you can criticise the likes of Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and Virat Kohli, then am sure I'm in great company."

He further added, "None of these people have taken your statement seriously. Because we all know that since years the kind of food you have been consuming, you cannot tell right from wrong. If by defaming me, you make headlines for a day or two then I wish you this happiness. May God keep you happy. Your well wisher, Anupam."

Take a look at Anupam Kher's response below:

In a recent interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin said, “You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament and yet takes a step like this. Even if she has a lot to lose." He added, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

