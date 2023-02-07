Anupam Kher REACTS to the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: ‘The audience never boycotted cinema’

Pathaan , the spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Indian cinema in recent times. The movie, which is helmed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand , has once again proved that audiences will come back rushing to the theatres if the films are made and marketed right. Pathaan, which hit the theatres as the fourth installment of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, is expected to break many more pre-existing records within its lifetime run at the box office.

Senior actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing, in a recent chat with DNA. "No one gets influenced to watch a film by following a trend. If you liked the trailer of the film, you want to watch it. If the movie is well-made, no one has the power to sabotage it. People will even go to watch the film with a feeling of vengeance against the hate trend," stated the actor.

"The audience never boycotted cinema. We had gone through the pandemic, there were lockdowns, and people were asked to sit in their houses. This has happened after 100 years or something. During this phase, audiences did look out for other means of entertainment. The OTT platforms saw a boost, and they started watching the films with ease. To bring them out of fear takes some time," Anupam Kher remarked.

About Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan essayed the titular character in Pathaan, which is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. Deepika Padukone played the female lead in the film and appeared in the role of Dr. Rubina Mohsin. John Abraham appeared as the lead antagonist Jim, a former-RAW field offer who turns against the country after losing his family. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the film as Tiger from the much-celebrated film series of the same name. Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Belawadi, Ekta Kaul, Nikhat Khan, and others appeared in the supporting roles.