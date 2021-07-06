Anupam Kher recalls Leonardo DiCaprio needed no introduction during their 'affectionate' meet in LA

To Anupam Kher's surprise, Leonardo DiCaprio already knew about him and that he was an actor from India. Read on to know more.

Anupam Kher is a lover of throwbacks and in the spirit of Throwback Tuesday, he took to social media to reminisce a fond memory with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. Along with the photo, Anupam wrote about how he met The Wolf of Wall Street actor in Los Angeles a few years ago and went on to introduce himself.

To Anupam's surprise, Leonardo already knew about him and that he was an actor from India. When the veteran actor asked Leonardo how he knew about him, he received a warm hug in response. Anupam's caption read, "I met @leonardodicaprio at an event in Los Angeles few years back. I introduced myself. I said, “I am an Indian actor.” He said, “I know!” I asked, “How?” And then he just gave me a warm hug."

Anupam, who is also friends with Hollywood bigwigs like Robert De Niro, added, "He was kind and affectionate. The best thing about being an actor is that you meet wonderful people from all over the world and bond with them easily. Actors are a tribe in themselves. #Actors #Acting #Bonding #MagicOfCinema #Films."

Check it out:

Until most recently, Anupam Kher was working in a Hollywood television series titled New Amsterdam as Dr Vijay Kapoor. After two successful seasons, he dropped out of the third season as his wife and actress Kirron Kher was battling cancer back home. Created by David Schulner, Anupam Kher was a series regular ever since the show went on air in 2018. He starred alongside an ensemble cast of Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine.

