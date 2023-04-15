Anupam Kher reminisces about his last phone conversation with Satish Kaushik: Main abhi marne waala nahi hoon

Satish Kaushik may not be with us anymore but his memories will always stay with us. The filmmaker-actor passed away recently after suffering a major heart attack in Delhi. It was his birth anniversary a couple of days back and his best friend Anupam Kher hosted a musical night in remembrance of his late friend. This event was attended by a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji, and Johnny Lever. Scroll down to hear what Anupam had to say about his late friend.

Anupam Kher reveals details about his last phone conversation with Satish Kaushik

While addressing the crowd, Anupam Kher was teary-eyed and even broke down remembering his late friend Satish Kaushik. Anupam said, “Satish passed away but our friendship has survived all ups and downs and has seen the most amazing gift has given to us.” Talking about his last phone conversation, Anupam said, “On 7th he came on my birthday, he called me up, maine kaha, 'Tu bohut thaka hua sound karraha hai' (I said, 'You sound very tired'). Kyu aesa karraha hai? Tu aesa kar hospital mein chala ja, check-in kar, don't admit yourself, go and check in'. Toh usne kaha, 'Don't worry, main abhi marne waala nahi hoon' (Why is that so? Go to the hospital and check-in. He said, 'Don't worry, I am not going to die'). And after three hours he, unfortunately, left us."

Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika reads the letter that she wrote to him after his death

During the musical night, the 10-year-old Vanshika was seen reading out the letter that she wrote to her dad after his demise. Her emotional letter left everyone teary-eyed. Anupam Kher revealed that she kept her letter next to his dad's mortal remains when they were brought to Mumbai from Delhi. She didn't read the letter during the funeral saying that she would do it at the 'right time'. At Satish Kaushik Night, Vanshika finally shared the details with everyone. Anupam Kher took to social media and shared the emotional video of Vanshika.

