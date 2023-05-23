Anupam Kher reminisces old times as he visits David Dhawan’s house; Recalls Varun Dhawan’s half-pant days

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker David Dhawan have been close friends for 40 years now. Anupam Kher recently paid a surprise visit to David Dhawan at his house, and shared a video from their meet-up. In the video, he is seen conversing with David Dhawan, and it also features director Milap Zaveri. Anupam Kher reminisced the good old days, when he used to visit David many years ago, and how nothing has changed even years later. He recalled that David’s wife Lali used to make egg bhurji every time he would visit, and that Varun Dhawan would walk around in his half pants.

Anupam Kher pays a visit to David Dhawan

Anupam Kher recorded the video as he chatted with David Dhawan. They talked about the films that they have worked on, and Anupam Kher also recalled the old days. David Dhawan said that he has directed 45 films, and Anupam Kher also revealed David edited his film Saaransh, which released in 1984. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, “David and I have a friendship of 40 years. Ever since I used to walk and #DavidDhawan used to ride his scrappy Lambretta scooter. David's bestest half Lali used to make me a delicious egg bhurji then as well as today! Varun was sometimes in half pants, sometimes not even in that. Rohit usually had a book in his hand. The tradition of going to David's house early in the morning without informing remains intact even today. Now the family members have increased. And all their love for me too!"

He added that every time he visits David Dhawan, his day is made. “Thank you #DhawanFamily for all the years of love! May Hanuman ji keep you happy always. This video has guest appearance of @MilapZaveri! #Love #Friendship #Kindness,” he wrote. Varun Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, “This is the most amazing thing on the Internet. @anupampkher uncle ur camera work is (heart) blockbuster Jodi.”

Meanwhile, Chunky Pandey commented on Anupam Kher’s video and wrote, “David,” along with a heart emoji. Milap Zaveri wrote, “David sir and @anupampkher sir you’ll are both No 1’s An honour to know you’ll.” One fan wrote, ‘Hahahah best video of the day! Keep posting these unfiltered videos love it,” while another one commented, “Today we definitely need entertainment and friendships like these.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PIC: Anupam Kher gets injured on Vijay 69 sets; Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Chunky Panday and others REACT