Anupam Kher requests people to not speculate Satish Kaushik's cause of death; Says 'These rumours should end'

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. He was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack and his untimely demise shocked everyone. The unfortunate news was shared by his close friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. The duo shared a close bond and they often used to meet for dinner outings at home. On Monday, Satish’s family organized a prayer meet and pagri rasam in Mumbai, and many Bollywood celebrities came to pay their last respects to the late actor. His close friend Anupam also requested everyone to not speculate on the manner of the late actor's death.

Anupam Kher asks everyone to give Satish Kaushik a ‘dignified exit’

In a video shared by the paps, Anupam Kher can be heard asking media to find Satish’s photo where he is not smiling. He said ‘I have been trying to find a photo of Satish in which he's not smiling. I couldn't find it.’ Talking about the rumours of Satish’s death, the actor said ‘I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja. Thank you.’

Here’s the video

Satish Kaushik’s last rites

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's last rites were performed in Mumbai. Several celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Pankaj Tripathi, Satish Shah, Ishaan Khatter and more were seen attending the funeral. Satish Kaushik was last seen attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party in the city. He even shared happy pictures from the party with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and other celebs.

