Anupam Kher REVEALS he once 'broke the barricade' to meet King of Pop Michael Jackson; see PIC

Unprecedented excitement and enthusiasm spread across the country when the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson visited Mumbai in the year 1996 for his first-ever performance. Even actor Anupam Kher, who was a dedicated fan, couldn't resist meeting him and ‘broke the barricade’ to shake hands with him. Just a few days after Michael Jackson’s 65th birthday, today, Anupam Kher posted a photo on his social media account. In the post, he shared a picture from the year 1996 featuring him with Jackson and also recounted the story behind that photo.

Anupam Kher recalls the day he ‘broke the barricade’ to meet Michael Jackson

Anupam Kher posted a photo on his social media handle, showing him shaking hands with Michael Jackson. In the picture, Michael is wearing his famous red jacket and black hat, and Anupam Kher can be seen enjoying his fanboy moment. In the caption, the actor explained the actual story behind the photo. He wrote, “Story Of This Pic: In 1996 the great #MichaelJackson performed in Mumbai. It was magical. Next evening around 25 chosen guests were invited to have an exclusive half-hour interaction with the #KingOfPop at Hotel Oberoi terrace gardens. I was over the moon at the mere thought of meeting one of the greatest performers of our times at such close quarters. I was there one hour before the scheduled meeting. So were the other 24 important people of Mumbai! There was a small platform erected as a kind of temporary stage. We were waiting- breathlessly. He finally arrived surrounded by his personal bodyguards. Tall & Tough! We were silent and in pure awe. Separated from him by a makeshift barricade. He was smiling and we were staring. I thought this was a historical moment in my life. I can’t just stand there. I must at least shake his hands if not hug him. So I broke the barricade. Jumped on the tiny stage.”

He further added, “Realising that I had invaded the stage unannounced and not knowing who I was Michael’s bodyguards were about to pounce on me and throw me away. Seeing what could have happened, the show’s promoter #BharatBhaiShah in complete panic screamed loudly, “Don’t!!! He is the BIGGEST SUPERHERO OF THE COUNTRY!” Bodyguards stopped! #MJ held my hand softly. Acknowledged me respectfully. At exact that moment somebody clicked the pic. And history got created. For ME! All other guests just stood there. FROZEN!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai.” SEE THE POST HERE:

Work Front

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in IB71 and he will be next seen in the web series The Freelancer alongside Mohit Raina and Kashmira Pardeshi. Directed by Bhav Dhulia and created by Neeraj Pandey, the film is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar from today onwards.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's fanboy moment with Robert De Niro in throwback PICS shared by Anupam Kher