Anupam Kher reveals he was worried after Kirron Kher was diagnosed with cancer: Giving up was never an option

All eyes are on Sooraj Barjatya and his upcoming family entertainer Uunchai . The story revolves around a friendship of three senior citizens who dream to climb Mount Everest at that age. Well, the film stars Anupam Kher , Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika in pivotal roles. The cast is on a promotional spree these days and are speaking their hearts out in the interviews. Well, in a recent interview with Times Of India, Anupam opened up about his wife Kirron Kher ’s cancer journey and how they came out of it a winner.

Anupam Kher termed Kirron Kher’s victory against cancer as their biggest victories and revealed that it is a big relief for them. He quipped that Kirron has started working again and that the human spirit is stronger than anything. Anupam Kher further added that giving up was never an option and Uunchai is all about healing. Anupam was further asked that did he ask Kirron to go slow when she resumed work. To this, the Uunchai star replied that he was worried. He said, “The big C is a dreaded illness. But today, medical science has bettered by leaps and bounds. And thankfully, she had a good team of doctors at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital."

The trailer of Uunchai was released last month, and it shows a group of four friends including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa discussing the idea of climbing Mount Everest. However, before they can finalize anything, Danny’s character passes away. The remaining three friends decide to fulfill his wish by immersing his ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti plays the role of their trainer in the film. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to release on November 11, 2022.