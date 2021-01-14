Anupam Kher reveals how his mum shaped him: Her values were all I had when I came to Mumbai to be an actor.

The mother-son duo were documented in Humans of Bombay's latest post in which Anupam Kher opened up about his heartwarming relationship with his mum.

Anupam Kher and his adorable relationship with his mum has caught the fancy of popular Instagram Page Humans of Bombay. The mother-son duo were documented in the page's latest post in which the actor opened up about his heartwarming relationship with his mum. Reminiscing his growing up years and the values his mother instilled in him, Anupam recalled some precious memories.

He said, "I have vivid memories of Mom dropping me to school. Before leaving, she’d say, ‘Your best day is today.’ And as a kid, I believed it. It helped me dream; made me forget how poor we were. Papa only made 90 Rs. a month, so Mom had to sell her jewellery to put us into good schools. But I was terrible at studies, so Mom was worried. If Papa was lenient, she’d say, ‘Zyada tareef mat karo’; she wanted to keep us focused."

Revealing how she punished him as a kid for lying, Anupam said, "Mom was responsible for shaping me as a person–I was 10 when a Sadhu came to school; Mom gave me 5 paise to give him. But I spent 2 paise & kept the rest in my bag. When Mom asked, I lied. Later when she found the money, she made me stand outside for 3 hours until I confessed. Mom let me in with a promise that I wouldn’t lie again. Her values were all I had when I came to Mumbai to be an actor with 37 Rs. At times I’d sleep on the platform, but never told her & when Mom fell sick, she didn't tell me; we both tried to protect each other. And after I started doing films, Mom kept me grounded, ‘No matter how high you fly, always be humble'."

Over the last year or so, Anupam has shared several candid videos of his mum which have left the Internet in splits. Speaking about how those videos came about, Anupam said, "Once, while she was saying something, I filmed her without her knowledge & posted it online–it went viral! So, I started uploading her videos regularly. She didn’t know she was being filmed, so she’d talk about everything under the sun–be it her bahu ki burai or her hair fall problem. Soon, she became so popular that random people would ask–‘How is #dularirocks?’And Mom didn’t know about it until people started recognising her on the streets–they’d ask for selfies!"

Check out Anupam Kher's full story on his endearing relationship with his mum:

