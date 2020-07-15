Anupam Kher reveals they told his mom that she has infection and not COVID 19 as he shares a health update

Anupam Kher took to social media to share a health update about his mom Dulari who had tested positive for COVID 19. With the video, Kher also sent out an important message to take care of one’s parents no matter what.

Just a few days back, Anupam Kher shared the news that his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and niece had tested positive for COVID 19 and fans of the actor had taken to social media to pray for them. While Anupam’s brother and his family are home quarantined, his mom Dulari was admitted to the isolation ward of Kokilaben Hospital. Now, the senior star took to social media to share the latest health update about his mother’s well-being and also shared an important message.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Kher wrote, “Felt like Sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self! #DulariRocks #Love #Selfless #Parents #RandomThoughts.” With this, in the video, Anupam informed his fans that his mom was told that she has infection and not COVID 19. But he also added that his mom understands as there are lot of people surrounding him.

Further, Kher shared that his mom is being well taken care of at the hospital and has been keeping in touch with relatives who live close to the hospital over phone. He even mentioned that she is trying to keep her spirits high. In his video, Anupam urged all kids to express their love verbally to their parents as he mentioned that parents are selfless and often don’t show their helplessness to kids.

Here is Anupam Kher’s video on his mom’s COVID 19 health update:

Meanwhile, he also shared that his brother Raju and his family are taking care of themselves at home. A few days back when Kher informed everyone about his mom’s diagnosis, he also shared how well the BMC was taking care of the situation and that he also had undergone the test but it turned out to be negative.

Credits :Twitter

