Anupam Kher reviews Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Thar; Calls it 'intriguing'

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming action-thriller Netflix film, Thar, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, and Jitendra Joshi, Akshay Oberoi, Satish Kaushik and Mukti Mohan in supporting roles. It is slated to release on May 6. On Thursday, the makers hosted a special screening for their industry friends in Mumbai which was attended by Anupam Kher, Sanjana Sanghi, Alaya F, Saiyami Kher, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shonali Bose and others.

Now, a few hours back, Anupam Kher reviewed the film on his social media and praised the cast of Thar. The actor shared a few photos with Anil and Harsh from the event and wrote: "Watched #Thar!! Excellent!! Very Unique presentation of an unconventional story. Beautifully shot. Intriguing! Very good performances by the whole cast. My friend and Veteran @satishkaushik2178 is superb. My other best friend @anilskapoor is mind blowing and wonderfully restrained! But it @harshvarrdhankapoor who is the heart of the film. Congratulations cast and crew!!"

Check out Anupam Kher's post:

Set in the 80s, the film is inspired by Western noir genres and follows a man who moves to a big town to find a job and avenge his past. Thar is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC) and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, which marks his debut as a producer. This is the father-son's second collaboration together after the Netflix movie AK vs AK, in which Harsh Varrdhan had a cameo appearance, released in 2020.

