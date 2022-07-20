Anupam Kher reviews R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Cried my heart out, every Indian should watch it

R Madhavan is flying high as his directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he is also the protagonist, is having a decent run at the box office. Even after two fresh releases hit the theatres, Rocketry's performance remained exceptional, due to positive word of mouth. The film, which was released on July 1, currently holds an IMDb rating of 9.3. Now, veteran actor Anupam Kher joined the bandwagon and penned a beautiful review for R Madhavan's film. The actor posted a video on his Instagram handle and immensely praised Madhavan’s film.

The actor captioned the video as “Watched #RocketryTheFilm based on #NambiNarayanan’s life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!!INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to #NambiNarayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear #Madhavan! Proud of you! #Courage #Nationalism #MagicOfMovies.” In the video, Anupam is seen praising R Madhavan saying “Thank you Madhavan for making such a brilliant film. If the film can inspire me, it will surely inspire today’s generation. Thank you Nambi Sahab for your life.”

Click here to see Anupam Kher's post:

To note, R Madhavan played the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film also marked his debut as a director. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya in the South versions of the flick.

On the work front, Anupam Kher concluded the shooting of ‘Uunchai’ with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, ‘The Signature’ alongside Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, the first look from his upcoming 525th movie ‘The Signature’ was also out. Also, Anupam recently shared an interesting update with his fans as he has started shooting for his 526th film ‘Kaagaz 2’. The actor has collaborated with an old friend actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who has bought the rights to the Malayalam movie Nirnnayakam (2015), which he will remake as the sequel to his last directorial venture Kaagaz (2021). The original film was directed by VK Prakash.