Anupam Kher Robbery Case: Mumbai Police detain 2 men for stealing money and film negatives from actor’s office

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently fell victim to a robbery. He posted a video on his X platform showing that thieves had broken into his office on Veera Desai Road, Mumbai, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. They stole a safe containing cash and film negatives. In the latest development, the Mumbai Police have arrested two men in connection with the theft.

Mumbai Police arrests two in Anupam Kher's Robbery case

ANI tweeted that Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan have been arrested in connection with the theft. According to the police, Rs 4.15 lakh in cash was stolen from his office.

"Mumbai: Two people - Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan - arrested by Oshiwara Police for committing theft at the office of actor Anupam Kher. Both of them are serial thieves and commit thefts in different areas of the city," ANI tweeted.

Check out the ANI tweet here:

Anupam Kher shares video of robbery on X

On June 20, 2024, Kher posted on X, sharing a video revealing that thieves had stolen a safe from the accounts office along with the negatives of a film produced by his company. The actor has filed a police report (FIR) against the perpetrators.

An excerpt from Kher's tweet reads in Hindi."My office has filed an FIR and the police has assured us that the thieves would get caught very soon because the CCTV camera has captured them leaving with all the stuff in an autorickshaw. May god give them better sense. This is the video shot by my team before the police arrived".

Check it out here:

Anupam Kher on the work front

On the work front, Anupam Kher has a couple of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen next in Tanvi The Great, which was announced on his birthday on March 7 this year. The film will be bankrolled under his banner, Anupam Kher Studios.

He also has Anurag Basu's Metro..In Dino, Vijay 69, The Curse of Damyaan and The Signature in his kitty.

