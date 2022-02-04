Anupam Kher’s Hum Aapke Hai Koun crossover with Pushpa ft. Salman Khan & others will leave you in splits

Social media and trends go hand in hand. Everyday other day there is some new trend that is going viral and making netizens go crazy in keeping up with it. Well, South sensation Allu Arjun has been one of the top trends ever since his movie Pushpa has released. Be it the songs from the film or the dance steps everything is going viral and for all the right reasons. The song ‘koka koka’ is being loved by the fans and netizens have started a new trend. The latest one to join this trend is Anupam Kher and let us tell you that he is not alone but is accompanied by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan and others.

Before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and shared a clip from the iconic movie Hum Aapke Hai Koun. The clip is from the song ‘Aaj Hamare Dil Mein’ has been remixed to fit on the song from Pushpa and the end result will leave you in splits. Sharing this hilarious video Anupam wrote, “Keeping with the trend.Nerd faceAn iconic song from #HumAapkeHaiKoun appreciates a very popular song from #Pushpa in its own inimitable style! Enjoy! Face with tears of joySmiling face with heart-shaped eyesHugging face #Koka #AajHamareDilMei @alluarjun @Samanthaprabhu2.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in The Kashmir Files along with Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The film made it to the headlines recently as the release date of the much-anticipated mystery-thriller has been postponed. Makers of the film have announced this unfortunate news on Twitter. Due to the COVID-19 variant Omicron cases spread and the shuttering down of theatres in most parts of the nation, the makers have taken the firm step to delay the release of the film.

ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher's film's release date delayed due to rise in COVID-19 cases