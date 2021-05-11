  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anupam Kher says he is grateful to his wife Kirron Kher and son Sikandar Kher for keeping him grounded

Actor Anupam Kher says he is grateful to have his wife, actress Kirron Kher, and son Sikandar Kher by his side, as they give him honest feedback about his work.
3447 reads Mumbai
Anupam Kher says he is grateful to his wife Kirron Kher and son Sikandar Kher for keeping him grounded Anupam Kher says he is grateful to his wife Kirron Kher and son Sikandar Kher for keeping him grounded
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I am lucky to have my wife and my son who keep me grounded and tell me, ‘this was rubbish!' I have full faith in their criticism. I know they are doing so for my benefit," he told IANS.

The actor adds that the only thing that has helped him survive in the industry is the fact that he has never given up.

"If you are a trained actor, that training stays with you. More than that, personally, giving up is never an option. That is what keeps me going. My competition is with myself. I am a hard taskmaster and I am tough on myself," he says.

Kher adds that he keeps learning from everyone around him. "When I look around and I see other actors performing in movies, I say there is so much to do and learn. I am not happy with the laurels being bestowed upon me. I may lie to someone else but not to myself," he says.
 

 

Also read| Kareena Kapoor Khan shares guidelines to stay safe while caring for sick loved ones at home amid COVID 19

Credits :IANS

You may like these
'It's all false': Anupam Kher puts an end to 'negative' rumours about wife Kirron Kher's health
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher receive second jab of COVID 19 vaccine along with family; PHOTO
Kirron Kher allots 1 Cr from MPLADS for ventilators to fight COVID 19 amid her treatment; Anupam Kher reacts
Anupam Kher takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Speaks on Kirron Kher’s cancer and gives a health update
Anupam Kher expresses gratitude towards fans & friends for sending wishes for Kirron Kher as she fights Cancer
Anupam Kher issues statement on Kirron Kher’s health: She’s diagnosed with blood cancer & undergoing treatment