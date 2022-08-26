Anupam Kher says 'Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala don’t cast him anymore'; Read on to know the reason

Anupam Kher, former Chairman of FTII, is one of the most seasoned actors in the Hindi film industry. He is also a recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. Recently, Kher opened up about his equation with popular filmmakers Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala. Kher highlighted that he is not doing any of the films produced or directed by any of these mainstream filmmakers and is not blaming them for the same.

In an interview with Times Now NavBharat, Anupam Kher said, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film. I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala films. I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore.”

He further said that he does miss the times he collaborated with these popular filmmakers for work and questions himself as to why has the scenario changed to date. “I do feel disturbed to know as to why these popular filmmakers do not cast me in their films. But, I have no grudges or complaints against them. I am rediscovering myself as an actor,” Kher said.

Anupam Kher's last release, The Kashmir Files emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film this year. The actor recently shared his thoughts on why Bollywood films have majorly failed to perform at the box office, while South Indian films have become blockbusters. The actor said that it's because 'South films are concentrating on telling stories, while Bollywood films focus on packaging a film around a movie star.'

On the Work Front

Kher was recently seen in a cameo role in Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2. The Tamil film is a mystery adventure film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Anupam's upcoming films include Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. He will also be seen as Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.

