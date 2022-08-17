Anupam Kher says Kartik Aaryan is 'going to be here for a long time' as he shares PICS of 'two superstars'

Anupam Kher shared photos with Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday and took to social media to call himself and Kartik the two ‘SUPERSTARS’ of the year. He also talked about the success of their films The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which were called the two biggest hits of this year and also collected Rs 350 crore and Rs 250 crore respectively. Further. Anupam also heaped praise on Kartik and said that he is going to stay in the industry for a long time.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor penned a long note that read: "SUPERSTARS: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a #SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me! My film #KashmirFiles made 350crores worldwide and @kartikaaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 earned close to 250 crores." Further, he said that audience is evolving, "Time is changing and so is the audience's taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like #KashmirFiles in the lead will do business of 350cr. It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too!

Check out Anupam and Kartik's PICS:

Anupam added: "It was such a pleasure to meet #Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar. मैं तो लगभग पिछले 40 से दौड़ रहा हूँ।और भी बहुत साल अभी दौड़ना है और कार्तिक जैसे नौजवानों के साथ कम्पीट करना है! जय हो!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHsi #SelfPraise #Truth #Journey #MagicOfCinema." The pictures were taken on filmmaker David Dhawan's birthday which took place on Tuesday. Apart from Anupam and Kartik, the bash was attended by Rajpal Yadav, Anees Bazmee, Shakti Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Varun Dhawan, Chunky Panday, and others.

