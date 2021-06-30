Anupam Kher sends recovery wishes to Naseeruddin Shah in a quirky way: Have been yearning to work with you

As Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised while battling pneumonia, Anupam Kher penned a sweet message for him on Twitter.

Naseeruddin Shah had made to the headlines recently after there were reports that the veteran actor has been hospitalised. According to media reports, Shah was admitted to the hospital after he was diagnosed with pneumonia and had been under medical supervision ever since. While his health news got the fans worried several fans and celebs took social media to send recovery wishes to Naseeruddin as they prayed for his well being. Joining them, Anupam Kher also took to micro blogging site and wished his A Wednesday co-star a speedy recovery.

The senior actor shared a smiling picture on his Twitter account. In the caption, which was in Hindi, Anupam wrote that he wants Naseeruddin to get well soon and that he is looking forward to work with him. He tweeted, “जनाब नसीरुद्दीन शाह साहब!! कम्बख़्त निमोनिया इम्पोर्टेंस चाह रहा है।इसलिए एक दो दिनों के लिए आपके साथ हो लिया है।जल्दी से झटक दें इसे और ठीक हो जाइए!! बड़े दिनो से आपके साथ काम करने की तलब है।ख़्याल रखिये अपना! आपकी अच्छी सेहत के लिए प्रार्थना और दुआ। #NaseeruddinShah (Janab Naseeruddin Shah Sahab! This pneumonia is just seeking importance and hence come to you for a day or two. Please get rid of it soon and get well soon. I have been yearning to work with you for a while now. Please take care of yourself. I will pray for your good health and well being)”.

Take a look at Anupam Kher’s tweet for Naseeruddin Shah:

Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak Shah has also shared an update about Naseeruddin’s health in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. She said, “He is perfectly alright. There is a minor patch on his lung, which they have been treating. He should be discharged by tomorrow hopefully”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah shares Naseeruddin Shah’s health update: He should be discharged by tomorrow

Share your comment ×