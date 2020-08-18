  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anupam Kher shares entertaining video of his mum Dulari cutting a cake for no reason; WATCH

Anupam Kher is back at it again with his #DulariRocks videos. This time the family cuts a cake for no reason, and it’s too hilarious to not watch.
16249 reads Mumbai
News,anupam kherhttps://www.instagram.com/stories/rakulpreet/2378281417961650957/

Anupam Kher has been quite an avid social media user, and now he’s back to entertain fans with his #DulariRocks videos. The actor often shares hilarious videos that include his mum Dulari, his brother Raju Kher and his family. Most recently the actor took to his respective social media handle and uploaded a video of them cutting a cake, for no particular reason and they seem to be having a lot of fun, that’s hard to miss. 

Taking to his Twitter account, the veteran actor uploaded a video sharing how his mom was insisting on having kheer and not chocolate cake. In the video, we can see the actor and his mum having a conversation about cutting the cake without any reason. Along with his video, the actor wrote, “Mom kept insisting that she wants kheer even though the cake was brought by me for her & family for no reason. She participated in the Cake cutting ceremony reluctantly while my brother was singing to the tune of a kirtan. Dulari slapped Raju for no reason. #DulariRocks.” 

Here is Anupam Kher's tweet: 

Earlier amid the lockdown, the actor’s mum, brother and his family were tested positive for COVID-19. While his mom was admitted in the hospital, his brother and family self-quarantined themselves indoors to their respective home. After getting properly treated, the entire family recovered. Meanwhile, the actor who appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story as Shushant Singh Rajput’s on-screen father has shown his support for the CBI probe in the late actor’s death case. Apart from Anupam Kher, there were other actors and actresses who also showed their support towards the CBI probe for Sushant’s case. 

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher joins Ankita Lokhande & others in #CBIforSSR campaign as he seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement