Anupam Kher shares health update of his COVID 19 positive mother, brother & family with a happy throwback pic

Anupam Kher had revealed that his mother Dulari along with brother Raju Kher, his wife and his daughter has tested positive for COVID 19. Today, he shared an update about their health.

This week has been extremely hard for Bollywood as several big names and their family members were affected by COVID 19. Anupam Kher had also revealed this week that his mother Dulari and his brother Raju Kher tested positive for the Coronavirus. He further shared the news that Raju and his wife, daughter were also COVID 19 positive and were quarantined at home. On the other hand, his mother was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital’s isolation ward. Now, the senior star shared an update about his family’s health.

Taking to his social media handles, Anupam shared a throwback photo of his mother decorating the Christmas tree and revealed that she is doing much better. He even revealed that his brother and his family’s health too has improved. He expressed his thoughts with a happy photo as he shared a health update with all his fans. Anupam wrote, “Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind!! #JaiShriRam #Mother #Dulari #OldPic @rajukherofficial @kherreema @vrindakher.”

Anupam Kher has also been sharing regular updates via his social media handles and when he revealed that his mother has tested positive for COVID 19, his close friends Anil Kapoor and others sent good wishes for his family’s well being. The senior star also has been spreading positive messages via his videos on social media and in a recent one, he informed that his mother has not been told that she has COVID but that she has an infection instead. Fans of the actor have been praying for his family and his mother’s speedy recovery.

Here is Anupam Kher’s post:

Credits :Instagram

