Anupam Kher shares pics with RRR director SS Rajamouli: Wonderful to talk about childhood stories

Anupam Kher is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and does not need any introduction. He has given his fans several reasons to cherish his performances. Kher has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Baby, Special 26, A Wednesday, Vivah, and others. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is quite active on it. He often shares his personal and professional life on Instagram with his fans.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actor took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his meeting with RRR director SS Rajamouli. He shared several photographs from the interactive session and also penned a sweet note. It read, “What an awesome man! And what an amazing conversation it was with one and only, the maverick @ssrajamouli at @goafestlive. Wonderful to talk to him about joint families, childhood stories, our epics and of course about life in cinema! Jai Ho! #RRR #TheKashmirFiles #LearningExperience #Blockbusters #JoyOfCinema.”

A few days ago, Anupam watched the movie RRR with actor Anil Kapoor. He also penned his review about the multi-starrer. Taking to his social media handle, Kher wrote, “Watched @ssrajamouli’s #RRR. What an amazingly entertaining movie. High on content, performances, songs, dances and action sequences! Both @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999 #JrNTR are ELECTRIFYING. Loved the climax. Congratulations to whole team and @jayantilalgada ji! Jai Ho!” To note, SS Rajamouli, the maverick director, has created records with his recently released film RRR. The film features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & others.

Talking about Anupam Kher’s professional career, he will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in key roles.

