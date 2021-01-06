Anupam Kher shares a quirky throwback PHOTO with Shah Rukh Khan as he cherishes their friendly bond

Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher share a great bond with each other. Both of them have been a part of numerous movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and others.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shares a great bond with and multiple instances prove the same. Both of them have been a part of numerous hit movies that include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Darr, and others. Many times, Anupam and King Khan have praised each other on various platforms. The two of them have also been a part of a few shows too apart from movies. In the midst of all this, Anupam Ji has shared a post while speaking about his bond with SRK.

The senior star has shared a quirky throwback picture with the Pathan actor which is simply priceless. Shah Rukh Khan is seen keeping his hands over Anupam Kher's head while he calmly remained seated on what appears to be the set of some show. While King Khan is seen suited up in black, his former Darr co-star is clad in a casual black t-shirt and blue jeans. Talking about the same, the latter writes, "There is something beautiful about unforced bonds; the energy is real!!”

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after a hiatus of almost two years with Pathan. It also features with whom he has appeared in hit movies like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. According to reports, John Abraham plays the antagonist in the same. This is the first time that he will be collaborating with King Khan for a movie. The shooting for the same began in the latter part of 2020.

