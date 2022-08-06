Anupam Kher shares a still of Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit & full cast as Hum Aapke Hain Koun clocks 28 years

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a cult classic that hit the theatres 28 years ago and the film continues to be one of the most loved films even today. Written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, the musical rom com focused on a married couple, wedding traditions and the budding relationship between their families. It is a celebration of love and sacrifice and also stars talented actors such as Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane and Anupam Kher among others. The film became the highest-grossing Indian entertainer of the 90s and is still one of the highest-earning Bollywood films ever.

Meanwhile, as the film completed 28 years of its release today, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and remembered the movie. Sharing a still from the film featuring himself along with Salman, Madhuri, Mohnish, Renuka and others, the veteran actor wrote: “Ek bhartiya film jo hamare dilom pr pichle 28 saalo se raaj kr rhi hai, #28yearsOfHumAapkeHainKoun @rajshrifilms.” Soon after Kher shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section and showered immense love on the film. A fan wrote: "My favorite movie, it's an evergreen masterpiece. Can watch it , i don't know how many times." Another fan wrote: "I don’t know how many times i have watched this movie n hum saath saath hai... Always close to my heart." Some fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Have a look at Anupam’s post:

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' is a modern take on the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar'. It was the first Indian film to gross Rs 100 crore at the box office. The flick won 13 Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Female Actor. The blockbuster became a turning point in both, Dixit, and Khan's careers. Dixit, who played the role of Nisha in the 1994 Sooraj Barjatya-directorial, was romantically paired opposite Khan's character (Prem).

ALSO READ: Tiger Nageswara Rao: Anupam Kher joins Ravi Teja starrer; Details inside