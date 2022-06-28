Anupam Kher shares a THROWBACK pic 'worth thousand words' with Rishi Kapoor and Yash Chopra: Miss my friends

Anupam Kher needs no introduction. The veteran actor has given his fans several reasons to cherish his performances with the choice of movies he did. Kher has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Baby, Special 26, A Wednesday, Vivah, and others. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is quite active on it. He often shares his personal and professional life on Instagram with his fans.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, the actor walked down memory lane and shared a priceless photo on 'gram with late actor Rishi Kapoor and late filmmaker Yash Chopra. While sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote, "A pic is worth a thousand words, but a memory is priceless! Miss my friends! #RishiKapoor #YashChopra ji #Simplicity #Foodies #02121988". As soon as he posted the photo, fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section.

Talking about Anupam Kher’s professional career, he will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. Apart from this, Kher has The Signature, which also stars Mahima Chaudhry. She is best known for her role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pardes. She then went on to feature in films like Baghban, Lajja, Daag: The Fire, Kurukshetra, and others. She has been away from the silver screen for some time now and is set to make her comeback with the upcoming film The Signature.

