Anupam Kher shares UNSEEN pic of Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri as he remembers the iconic singers; Check

The whole country is mourning the unfortunate demise of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri. He breathed his last at the age of 69 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was admitted to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. Several Bollywood celebrities mourned his death and paid their last tributes to the ‘I am Disco Dancer’. Earlier, this month the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar had also passed away at the age of 91. On the sad day, actor Anupam Kher grieved the demise of two gems of the music industry and posted a rare photograph of Lata ji and Bappi Da on Instagram.

The unseen, rare photo of two legends was from their young days and while sharing the monochromatic picture, Anupam Kher added folding hands and heart emoticons. Indeed, the photograph was a gem in itself for the fans. Bappi Da and Lata ji had collaborated on several unforgettable songs together and all of them were super hit as well. Some of them are Thoda Resham Lagta Hai, Dil Tha Akela Akela, Dur Dur Tum Rahe, Aao Tumhe Chand Pe Le Jayen, among others.

Bappi Lahiri had composed his first Hindi song for the 1973 movie Nanha Shikari. His last commercial Bollywood song was Bhankas from Baaghi 3 (2020). It was a recreation of his own song Ek Aankh Maaru from 1984's film Tohfa.

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had breathed her last on February 09 at the age of 92. The singer was fighting the COVID-19 battle and was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

