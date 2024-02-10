Anupam Kher shares unseen pics with father Pushkarnath on 12th death anniversary; writes 'taught me celebrate failure'

Renowned actor Anupam Kher, known for his active presence on social media, recently penned a heartfelt letter on Instagram commemorating the 12th death anniversary of his late father, Pushkarnath Kher. Alongside the touching tribute, Kher shared a collection of nostalgic photographs, offering a poignant glimpse into cherished moments with his father. Pushkarnath Kher passed away on February 10, 2012, at the age of 84.

Notably, Anupam Kher was en route to David Dhawan's son's wedding in Goa when he received the news of his father's passing. The actor's emotional reflection on this significant day provides an insight into the enduring impact of familial bonds on his life and career.

Anupam Kher remembers dad on death anniversary

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures with his dad and wrote a heartfelt note. He expressed, “EXTRAORDINARY MR. PUSHKAR NATH JI: Today marks 12 years since my father left us. However, there is not a single day when we haven't remembered his love, simplicity, sacrifices, and his sense of humor. In my life, I haven't seen a selfless person like him. He only spread love among people. He taught me to celebrate failure. Our dear Pushkar Nath Ji! You were always with us and will always remain with us. This was his favorite song."

Anupam Kher on the work front

Kher recently appeared in Neeraj Pandey's action-packed web series, The Freelancer. He has an array of intriguing films on the horizon, such as The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69, and The Indian House, among other projects.

