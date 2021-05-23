  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anupam Kher shares wife Kirron Kher's health update, reveals Robert De Niro often checks in on him

Anupam Kher, who quit his American television show New Amsterdam to be by Kirron's side here in India, revealed his close friend and actor Robert De Niro often checks in on him.
3447 reads Mumbai
Anupam Kher shares wife Kirron Kher's health update. Anupam Kher shares wife Kirron Kher's health update, reveals Robert De Niro often checks in on him.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anupam Kher, who had recently revealed that wife Kirron Kher is battling blood cancer, shared a health update. Speaking to Bombay Times, Anupam Kher revealed that Kirron's health is improving and she is getting better. He said, "Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID-19 situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves." 

He added that all days are not the same. "She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health. She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too." 

Anupam, who quit his American television show New Amsterdam to be by Kirron's side here in India, revealed his close friend Robert De Niro often checks in on him ever since he learned about Kirron's health. “Robert had messaged me when he learned about Kirron’s health. He had also sent me a video to wish me on my birthday, and he keeps checking on Kirron’s health every few days. I had texted him after seeing his ad with Roger Federer, and in response, all he wanted to know was my family’s well-being and how Kirron was doing,” Anupam Kher said.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza’s Eco friendly home in Mumbai is every nature lover’s dream come true; See PHOTOS

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Bombay TimesGetty Images

You may like these
Anupam Kher says he is grateful to his wife Kirron Kher and son Sikandar Kher for keeping him grounded
'It's all false': Anupam Kher puts an end to 'negative' rumours about wife Kirron Kher's health
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher receive second jab of COVID 19 vaccine along with family; PHOTO
Kirron Kher allots 1 Cr from MPLADS for ventilators to fight COVID 19 amid her treatment; Anupam Kher reacts
Anupam Kher takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Speaks on Kirron Kher’s cancer and gives a health update
Anupam Kher expresses gratitude towards fans & friends for sending wishes for Kirron Kher as she fights Cancer