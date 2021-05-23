Anupam Kher shares wife Kirron Kher's health update, reveals Robert De Niro often checks in on him

Anupam Kher, who quit his American television show New Amsterdam to be by Kirron's side here in India, revealed his close friend and actor Robert De Niro often checks in on him.

Anupam Kher, who had recently revealed that wife Kirron Kher is battling blood cancer, shared a health update. Speaking to Bombay Times, Anupam Kher revealed that Kirron's health is improving and she is getting better. He said, "Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID-19 situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves."

He added that all days are not the same. "She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health. She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too."

Anupam, who quit his American television show New Amsterdam to be by Kirron's side here in India, revealed his close friend Robert De Niro often checks in on him ever since he learned about Kirron's health. “Robert had messaged me when he learned about Kirron’s health. He had also sent me a video to wish me on my birthday, and he keeps checking on Kirron’s health every few days. I had texted him after seeing his ad with Roger Federer, and in response, all he wanted to know was my family’s well-being and how Kirron was doing,” Anupam Kher said.

