Anupam Kher states something is amiss in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: He wouldn't let depression rule his life

For the unversed, Anupam Kher played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen father in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The veteran actor now shares his opinions about the case.

Anupam Kher who played Sushant Singh Rajput’s on-screen father in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has opened up about the late actor in an exclusive conversation with a news channel. The veteran star states that it is very important to know what happened as Sushant’s family, friends and millions of fans from all over the world can get some closure. He also states how he initially accepted the depression theory related to the actor. But Kher adds they got to know there is much more in the case over 60 days.

The actor then states that a proper probe into the case might have avoided the chaos and that he is shocked about the fact that something like the same has happened. He also says that one cannot fool people on a mass scale in today’s world. While talking about depression and mental illness, Kher says that these can happen to anybody but they can come out of it. He cites his own example while talking about the same. He states that Sushant was not the kind of person to let depression overrule or dominate his life.

The actor winds up saying that something is amiss in connection with the late actor’s case. According to him, the mass hysteria that has happened cannot be based on fiction. Meanwhile, Kher shared a tweet seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput sometime back. He is among the many persons to join hands for the #CBIforSSR campaign and seek justice for the late actor.

Credits :Times Now

