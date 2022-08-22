Anupam Kher takes a dig at Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha’s boycott: If you have said something in the past…

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha was released recently. It fell under a lot of controversies even before it was released. Well, the film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles did not do well at the box office and fell prey to the boycott culture on social media. Many celebrities stood in support of the film and Aamir. Anupam Kher in a recent interview with India Today reacted to the boycott culture and called on the PK star by referring to his past comment on intolerance.

Anupam Kher took a dig at Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Anupam Kher spoke to India Today about the boycott culture and said, “If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day.” The actor who has worked with Aamir Khan in cult films like Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and others took a dig at him and spoke about his controversial statement about intolerance in 2015. Taking a dig at Aamir’s intolerance comment, The Kashmir Files actor further said, “If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you.”

Laal Singh Chaddha makers rubbish reports of film suffering losses

There have been articles doing the rounds that the distributors of Laal Singh Chaddha have suffered from major losses courtesy the underperformance of the film. The producers and distributors of the movie gave clarification on the same where they rubbished reports about some distributors demanding compensation for the dismal performance of the film. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the makers confirmed that the scenario is completely different.

Ajit Andhare, who happens to be the CEO of Viacom 18, denied all rumours about compensation for losses and said, “There are no external distributors, its being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. The film is still running in theatres, both in India & internationally. This is baseless speculation.”

