Anupam Kher takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Speaks on Kirron Kher’s cancer and gives a health update

Anupam Kher recently hosted a session of Instagram live where he spoke about taking the first dosage of the COVID 19 vaccine. He also spoke about Kirron Kher’s cancer which was diagnosed earlier this month.

Prolific actor of Special 26 and A Wednesday Anupam Kher earlier this month had revealed that Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with cancer. He hosted an Instagram live after a long time and gave an update of many things including Kirron’s health. Anupam spoke about taking the first of two dosages of the COVID 19 vaccine which will be available for everyone from the age of 18-45 as well from 1 May. Earlier this month, Anupam had thanked his well-wishers and fans for the support to his family and revealed that Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Anupam during Instagram live said, “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is good spirits and hopefully, she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine." Anupam had mentioned that due to the rise in COVID, he has taken the first dosage of the corona vaccine and he will be taking the second dosage in May. Anupam answered the questions about the health of his mother Dulari and mentioned that she is fine and doing well.

Take a look at the post:

Anupam had taken to Twitter earlier this month to thank his fans for the love and support that they have given to the family and issued a statement revealing wife Kirron Kher’s diagnosis of multiple myeloma and that she is being treated in Mumbai. Anupam who was worked in Hollywood productions like Silver Linings Playbook was starring the NBC show called New Amsterdam but Entertainment Weekly reported that he had quit the show where he was playing the role of Dr. Kapoor perhaps he needed to invest his time with Kirron.

Also Read| Anupam Kher shares his mantra of survival in Bollywood

Credits :Anupam Kher Instagram

Share your comment ×