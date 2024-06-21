Anupam Kher talks about possible damage to Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara negatives after Mumbai office robbery: ‘The safe had more than Rs 4 lakh...'

Anupam Kher received startling news on Wednesday night regarding a robbery at his office. According to reports, two burglars reportedly broke into the Mumbai office of actor Anupam Kher and left with an entire safe from the accounts department. Among the stolen items were negatives of a film produced by the actor's company, along with other valuable possessions, as mentioned by the actor in a social media post.

In a recent interview, the actor discussed the incident and disclosed the items stolen by the thief. Furthermore, he shared what is troubling him the most about the incident.

Anupam Kher opens up about his Mumbai office robbery incident

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anupam Kher revealed that the thieves targeted his oldest office in Mumbai, where he had initially established his acting school, Actor Prepares. He elaborated that his accounts office is still situated there.

According to him, the burglars managed to break into both the grilled door and another door, making away with the entire office safe. Anupam explained that the safe contained petty cash as he was in the midst of filming his directorial venture, Tanvi The Great.

The actor continued, “The safe had more than Rs 4 lakh in cash, and a bag containing the negatives of my production Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara (2005)".

Anupam Kher also mentioned that as it is an old building, the police had to rely on CCTV footage from a neighboring building. Fortunately, they have obtained some visuals of the two individuals involved. Anupam expressed hope that the police would be able to apprehend them soon.

He further added, “And I am also really hoping that they have not damaged the negatives of the film. This is what’s bothering me, baaki sab toh theek hai.”

Anupam Kher files FIR after Mumbai office robbery

Earlier, the veteran actor posted a video showcasing the broken lock on the door of his Andheri office. The 69-year-old actor has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the perpetrators.

In his tweet, he stated, "My office has filed an FIR and the police has assured us that the thieves would get caught very soon because the CCTV camera has captured them leaving with all the stuff in an autorickshaw. May god give them better sense. This is the video shot by my team before the police arrived," as translated from Hindi.

More about the robbery incident

As per PTI reports, the police stated that Rs 4.15 lakh in cash was stolen from Anupam Kher's office. The incident was discovered by office staff when they noticed the broken locks at approximately 9:45 am on Thursday.

An official confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Amboli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is currently in progress.

