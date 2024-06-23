Anupam Kher thanks Mumbai Police for arresting thieves who stole his film’s negative, money within 48 hours

It was recently that Anupam Kher’s office in Mumbai’s Veera Desai Road was attacked by burglars who stole his several valuables including the negatives of his film Maine Gandhi Ko Nai Mara. In the latest development, the cops were quick to arrest the two men involved in the robbery. The actor has now penned a long note of gratitude for Mumbai Police, thanking them.

It was on June 22 that the Oshiwara Police arrested two men namely Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan and reported that they are serial thieves and have committed several thefts in different areas of the city in the past. The Mumbai Police went on their toes to investigate the matter using technical investigation methods and eventually traced the two suspects within 48 hours.

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared his ‘heartfelt gratitude and appreciation’ for the Mumbai Police who caught both the thieves ransacking his office and recovered his stolen property including a movie’s negatives, cash, and an iron vault.

“The fact that it was done within 48 hours speaks of their amazing EFFICIENCY! Thank you to the wonderful people of #Mumbai Police for their promptness! Jai Ho!” Kher wrote with a joined-hands emoji. See his post here:-

When Anupam Kher shared a video of his attacked Mumbai office

Taking to his social media handles on June 20, The Kashmir Files actor shared a video of his office recorded by his staff that showed the door in a vandalized condition. He also detailed the incident alongside the video and revealed that the thieves even attempted to break his safe from the Accounts Department which probably they couldn't break.

Kher had reported that an FIR was filed immediately and the police assured the culprits would be caught very soon. The CCTV outside his office caught visuals of the duo sitting in the auto with the luggage. “May God give them wisdom,” Anupam wrote in his note.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in V.K. Prakash’s Kaagaz 2 and is gearing up for the release of The Signature and Vijay 69.

