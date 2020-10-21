Anupam Kher to travel back to New York; Says ‘I will desperately miss my friends Anil Kapoor & Satish Kaushik’

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with his dear friends, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik.

Anupam Kher often shares interesting posts for his fans on social media. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with his dear friends, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik. In the pictures, the trio can be seen posing happily for the camera. Along with the pictures, the senior actor wrote a ‘thank you’ note for his dear friends. He called them his family and also thanked them for making the lockdown period easy and memorable for him.

Anupam’s post read as, “There are friends! There is family. And then there are friends that become family.” As I finally prepare to travel back to New York I will miss my friends desperately. They made the period of 8 months of #Lockdown easy and memorable. Thank you @anilskapoor and @satishkaushik2178 for your love, warmth, care and even for our random stupid conversations. You made life very easy during these difficult times. Never thought #SocialDistancing could bring friends closer! #Friends #Friendship.” Take a look:

Soon, Anil Kapoor dropped a comment on his post, he wrote, “Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.”-Tennessee Williams…Will miss our Friday cheat meals together & Yamazaki 18!! @anupankher @satishkaushik2178.” While Satish Kaushik wrote, “Khersaab it was a wonderful 8 months and we chatted about inane topics to most important topics of life. Most memorable was shooting movie #thelastshow in Bhopal which is the biggest token of our friendship. Already feeling lost since u r going tomorrow back to New York. But distant relationship in marriage might not work but in Friendship the do. Lv always.”

Credits :Anupam Kher Instagram

