Anupam Kher treats fans with beautiful throwback pics with Kirron Kher on their 36th wedding anniversary

Anupam Kher is quite active on social media and is quite vocal about his opinions about everything happening around him. Besides, he often grabs attention as he shares throwback pics with his co-stars and is also known for sharing some interesting anecdotes with them. However, Anupam’s recent Instagram post is winning hearts for a different reason This time, he has penned a sweet note for his wife Kirron Kher on their 36th wedding anniversary and shared some throwback pics with her.

On this special occasion, the senior actor treated fans with a beautiful pic from his wedding ceremony with Kirron. It was a monochromatic pic wherein the newlywed couple was seen posing with Anupam’s brothers and his mother. He also shared some more monochromatic pic with Kirron which speaks volumes about their beautiful journey together. In the caption, Anupam wrote, “Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always!”

Take a look at Anupam Kher’s post for Kirron Kher:

To note, Kirron Kher had made the headlines early this year after she was diagnosed with blood cancer. While she has been undergoing treatment, Anupam has been standing strong by her side and has been sharing updates on her health on social media. “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer,” Kher had tweeted.

