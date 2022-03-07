Anupam Kher turns 67, reveals his new vision is to be the fittest version of himself.

Anupam Kher is celebrating his 67th birthday today. The veteran actor, who has given his fans several reasons to cherish via his performances, revealed that he has a new dream for himself. Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a photo, flaunting his fit body and said that in the next one year he plans to become the fittest version of himself.

Sharing a bunch of photos, Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years."

He continued, "37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself."

Take a look at Anupam Kher's post below:

Revealing that he has begun his journey, Kher added that he will keep millions of his fans and followers updated. "I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe."

Here's wishing Anupam Kher a very happy birthday and good luck!

