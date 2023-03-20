Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and others arrive for Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet-PICS

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 after suffering a heart attack. He was reportedly in Gurugram visiting someone, when his health deteriorated, and he suffered a heart attack in the car. A post-mortem was performed before his body was sent to Mumbai. On Monday, Satish Kaushik’s family organized a prayer meet and pagri rasam in Mumbai, and many Bollywood celebrities arrives to pay their last respects to the late actor.

Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor and others attend Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet

Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Maniesh Paul, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Ramesh Taurani, Sudhir Pandey, Moushumi Chatterjee, Anang Desai and many other Bollywood celebrities arrived for Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet held today. Anupam Kher was seen holding Satish Kaushik’s 10-year-old daughter Vanshika’s arm. Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik was also spotted. Take a look at the pictures below.

PM Modi sends letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik’s family

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Anupam Kher took to his social media to share a letter of condolence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent to Satish Kaushik's family. The letter was addressed to Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi Kaushik, and PM Modi wrote that he was very sad to hear about Satish Kaushik's untimely death. PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the family, and wrote in Hindi, "The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made an immense contribution to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writer, actor, filmmaker and producer, he worked in different capacities and impressed in all. He was inspirational and laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world today, but his memories and values will live on through his family.”