Anupam Kher ‘was stunned’ as he recalls gatecrashing Dilip Kumar’s party: I am walking behind him like a clown

One of the most legendary actors to have ever graced the Indian silver screen, Dilip Kumar passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was admitted at the Hinduja hospital in Khar. Many Bollywood stars paid tribute to the legend and some visited Saira Banu including , , and Anil Kapoor amongst others. Other celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and took to social media and paid their respects to the thespian. In a recent interview with Times Now, prolific actor Anupam Kher recalled an incident when he gatecrashed Dilip Kumar’s party.

Dilip Kumar acted in Hindi films for nearly six decades and stayed at the top of his game with wonderful performances and great films. Recalling gatecrashing Dilip Kumar’s party, Anupam Kher said, “I was stunned. I had been in Bombay for the last two years but I was seeing all actors there. And suddenly, I saw Dilip saab coming, so I went up to him and I said, ‘Namaste, sir’”. He further added, “Toh unhone kaha, mera haath pakad ke, aise apne bagal mein leke, ‘Bete, kahaan rehte ho? Bohot dino baad dikhayi diye’ (He took my hand and placed it under his arm. He asked where I lived and said that he had not seen me around for quite some time). Now my hand is in Dilip saab’s bagal and he is talking to everybody, and I am walking behind him like a clown.”

Anupam further mentioned that Dilip Kumar was being ‘polite’ because he did not imagine gatecrashers at his party. “Aur main chahta tha ki poora world mujhe dekh le iss samay ki Dilip Kumar saab ne mera haath apne bagal mein rakha hua hai (I wanted the whole world to see me then because Dilip saab kept my hand under his arm). I must not have washed my hand for a long time,” Anupam said.

