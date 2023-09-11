Anupam Kher watches Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Amritsar; reviews film in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge style

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has taken the box office by storm. It has consistently posted impressive numbers since its release and garnered immense praise from audiences, critics, and industry professionals. Many celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, and others, have seen the film and shared their reviews. Now, Shah Rukh's co-star from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Anupam Kher, has penned a special note for the superstar after watching his movie in Amritsar.

Anupam Kher reviews Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge style

On Monday, September 10, Anupam Kher took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan and express his thoughts after watching the film Jawan. He congratulated the cast and crew for creating an outstanding film and made a playful promise to hug Shah Rukh and recite a line from their 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

His tweet read: “Mere pyaare Shah Rukh! Abhi abhi Amritsar me audience ke sath aapki film jawan dekh kar nikla hun. Lutf aa gaya. Action, picture ka scale, aapki ada aur performance bahut hi umda hai. Ek-do jagah toh maine seeti wagera bhi maar di (My dear Shahrukh! I have just seen your film Jawan with the audience in Amritsar. Enjoyed it. The action, the scale of the picture, your style and performance are very good. At one or two places, I even whistled.) Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and specially to the writer/director @Atlee_dir! Mumbai wapas aakar gale lagake zarur bolunga (After coming back to Mumbai, I will definitely hug you and say) - o pochi, o koki, o popi, o lola!! (red heart and laughing emojis) @iamsrk.” Have a look:

For the unversed, the line "O Pochi, O Koka, O Bobi, O Lola" was spoken by Anupam Kher's character in the romantic film DDLJ, where he portrayed Shah Rukh's father. This line was used in a scene where he was praising SRK's character after he had managed to fail college in London. It's an iconic and memorable moment from the film.

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

The film Jawan also features a talented ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others in supporting roles. Directed by Atlee and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the movie is currently playing in theaters.

