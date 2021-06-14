Anupam Kher wishes ‘dearest’ Kirron Kher a happy birthday: You are honest, fair, sincere & forthright

Prolific actress and a Member of Lok Sabha, Kirron Kher celebrates her birthday today. She has been an integral part of some of the most iconic films in Hindi cinema including the starrer Devdas, where she portrayed the role of Aishwarya’s mother. She got enormous accolades for her astounding performance in Veer Zaara playing Zaara’s mother. She had aced the role of a candid mother in films like Om Shanti Om and Dostana. On the occasion of her birthday, Anupam Kher has posted lovely pictures with her and penned down a heartwarming note mentioning some of her qualities that he admires the most.

In the caption, he wrote “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always!” In the album shared by Anupam, both Kirron and himself are posing with some of the most known people in the world including Robert DeNiro, Bradley Cooper, and none other than Dalai Lama.

Click here to see the post:

In the album, Anupam included a lovely family picture with the entire Kher clan and a pic where Kirron is speaking in Lok Sabha. Some of the fans and followers of the couple took to the comment section and wished Kirron a happy birthday while complementing the couple. Prolific singer Hariharan also took to the comment section and wrote, “Many happy returns of the day Kirron ji!”

Also Read| Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: 5 times when actress gave a savage reply to Karan Johar on India's got Talent