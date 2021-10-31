Anupam Kher wishes son Sikander on his birthday, asks the obvious question: 'Shadi Kab Kar Raha Hai?'

Anupam Kher is one actor who has managed to entertain us for several decades with his amazing movies. The veteran actor may not be that active on the silver screen these days but he is quite active on social media and never fails to share his life update with his fans and followers. He keeps everyone hooked on his social media page with his posts. Taking to his Instagram handle today the actor wished his son Sikandar Kher on his birthday.

Anupam Kher posted two pictures on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for his son Sikander Kher on his birthday. The first picture is an old picture of Anupam posing with his wife Kirron and son Sikander. The second picture is of the father son duo posing for the camera. Sharing these pictures, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher May God give you all the happiness, success, peace, long and healthy life. I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo. Growing up (as a person) with you has been amazing. I may not admit often or openly but I have learnt so many things from you. And I am proud of you the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year. पर शादी कब कर रहा है? This is from #Dulari? Love you!” What caught our attention was Sikandar’s reply to this post. He took to the comments section and wrote, “Thank you and love you dad ! You’ve been a great father and a friend .. and always been there for me when I’ve needed someone the most.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai. The film that was announced recently has gone on the floors and it also stars Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

ALSO READ: PICS: Parineeti Chopra a gives glimpse of Mt Everest as she sees it with Anupam Kher while filming Uunchai​