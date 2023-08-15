Anupam Kher wishes to be a ‘father’ in Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika’s life; says ‘I can’t bring him…’

Anupam Kher shared a deep friendship with the late actor Satish Kaushik. Following his close friend's sudden demise due to a heart attack, Anupam has been actively playing the role of a father figure for Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika Kaushik. The 68-year-old actor remains devoted to Satish Kaushik's family, providing unwavering support and caring for each member just as a genuine friend would. Recently, Anupam Kher was seen spending time with Vanshika as they stepped out for lunch in Mumbai. He has been trying to make every effort to spend time with the daughter of his late friend, to help fill his void in her life.

Anupam Kher wishes to be a father in Satish Kaushik's daughter’s life

Following the unexpected loss of his close friend and actor Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher has been dedicating more time to being present in the life of Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika. Through his social media posts, Anupam often shares glimpses of the moments that they share together. He also acknowledges that this is his way of helping to fill the emptiness in Vanshika's life, even as he tries to cope with his own sense of loss. During an interview with Hindustan Times, The Kashmir Files actor shared, “Even before Satish’s death, I used to go to their place and talk to her a lot. But after his death, I go out of my way to take out time and really make an effort to spend time with her to make her feel that there is a father figure in her life.” He also added, “I can’t replace Satish in her life, nobody can. But I can certainly give her emotional strength. I also need strength because I lost a part of myself. I was really attached to Satish, who would call me every day. I miss him every single day. He was a habit in my life.”

The actor believes that Kaushik's daughter has gone through a lot at a very young age and hence she requires to express her emotions. He shared, “Vanshika has lost her father at an impressionable age. I have lost a friend. She must know how her father was as a person, colleague, friend, and an actor. She might not be able to express (her emotions) at her place, or to her mother thinking about her state of mind. She is a bright kid. She needs an outlet. She needs to be told that her father was a great man. I tell her stories of her father, which makes her laugh. I can’t bring Satish back, but I can spend time with his daughter and relive those moments, or go to places where I used to with Satish.”

Anupam Kher reveals how Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika Kaushik is dealing with the loss

While opening up about how Vanshika is dealing with the loss, Kher revealed, “She has opened up a little more. After Satish passed away, she had become very quiet. Now, she likes to talk about different things. She tells me about her day, about her friends, and other stories about her life. It comes with positive vibes. Positivity is very infectious, making people happy and feel good about themselves is very important. My father used to say the easiest thing in the world is to make somebody happy. I just practice it.”

Work Front

Anupam Kher was last seen in IB71 and will be next seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. The film is scheduled to release in 2024. He also has The Freelancer with Mohit Raina which is all set to release in Disney+ Hotstar on 1st September 2023.

