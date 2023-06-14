Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron Kher on her birthday with archived pics: May you continue to win people’s love

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, has shared a beautiful birthday post for his wife and actress Kirron Kher. The veteran actress turned politician is celebrating her 71st birthday today and her fans have flooded social media with warm wishes. Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared pictures from their early days. He even penned a sweet birthday note for her.

Anupam Kher shares unseen pictures of Kirron Kher from early days

The Uunchai actor shared precious pictures with Kirron. In one of the pictures, Kirron is seen playing badminton. The pictures also feature their son Sikander Kher and the late actor, Satish Kaushik. Along with the pictures, Kher wrote a special note for her. He recalled how Kirron has 'fought life’s toughest battles'.

His post read, "Happy Birthday #Kirron! May God give you long, happy, peaceful and healthy life! I have known you for close to fifty years now. I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national Badminton player, established theatre actress and larger than life. 50years have passed. You are still the same or more. You have fought life’s toughest battles head on. And always emerged out as a winner. May you continue to win people’s love, trust and faith with your persona and goodness. Love and prayers always." Have a look:

After he shared the post, Sikander, who is currently shooting for Citadel in Serbia, commented, "Happy birthday maa .. beautifully written dad." Mahima Chaudhry, Ronit Roy and Neil Nitin Mukesh wished the veteran actress on her birthday. Even fans were seen showering love on her.

Meanwhile, Kirron has stayed away from films for quite some time now. She was last seen in Khoobsurat in 2014 alongside Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan.

