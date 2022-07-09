Anupam Kher wishes to work for 20-25 years more: I have a long inning to play and for that, I need to stay fit

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for the 526th film of his career, believes in pushing his limits, whether it’s for his powerful performances or physical transformation. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 67-year-old actor opened about his fitness and what keeps him motivated. “Unless you make yourself uncomfortable, how will you inspire yourself and others? Age is just a number. Today, everything is possible; you just need to discipline yourself and stay focused. So, I decided to work on my fitness. My competition is not with the people of my age, it’s with the youngsters,” the actor said.

Talking about how his father how his father retired at the age of 58 and had retirement depression for three years, Thee Kashmir Files actor said “Thankfully, we are in a profession where we don’t retire. I have a long inning to play and for that, I need to stay fit.” The 67-year-old actor is full of life as he wishes to work for 20-25 years more. The actor also believes that he’s just reached mid-way in his acting career. “I started at 28 and played a 65-year-old man’s role. Now that I am in my mid-60s, I feel I’ve just reached the interval of my career. I still have 20-25 years of work [left], if all goes well with my health and memory. That’s the joy of being in this profession,” he said.

Recently, Anupam Kher had shared an interesting update with his fans as Kaagaz 2 happens to be the 526th film of his 38 years of career in Bollywood. Sharing a video, A Wednesday star captioned it as: “Friends! Today I am going to start my 526th film #Kaagaz2. Keep your love and blessings as always. I will need them for life. A message for the people coming from small towns. Keep up the hard work, dedication and honesty! No power in the world can stop you! #526thFilm #CelebratingCinema #Movies #AllDreamsComeTrue #Kaagaz2.’’

On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of ‘Uunchai’ with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, ‘The Signature’ alongside Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, the first look from his upcoming 525th movie ‘The Signature’ was also out.