Anupam Kher wraps up his 519th film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’, calls it a roller coaster ride

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has finished the shooting of his upcoming film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa’. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and penned a post sharing his experience working on his 519th project. Anupam thanked his producers, line producers, technicians, and co-actors for the support and called the whole experience a ‘roller coaster ride’.

The actor shared his excitement with his fans. "Finally it is a wrap for my 519th film #ShivShastriBalboa!! What a roller coaster ride it has been! Thank you to my producers, line producers, technicians, and co-actors for the amazing love, warmth and support. I have a very good feeling about the work we have put in in the last 40days. Hope to meet you all again soon. #JoyOfMovies #Cinema #Wrap #NewBeginnings," Anupam wrote. Alongside the note, he uploaded a video of him celebrating the last day of the shoot with the cast and crew of the film. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also features Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles.

A day ago, Jugal wrote a special post for his co-star Anupam and said, "This is the end of my sixth film with Kher saab. It was a wonderful experience, I got to learn a lot. He is very patient, taught me a lot, and is always a lot of fun. Thank you sir.” Anupam Kher was last seen in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister. He has several other projects in the pipeline including ‘The Last Show’ and ‘Mungilal Rocks’.