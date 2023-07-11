Anupam Kher's memorable encounter with MM Keeravaani: Holding the Oscars, expressing deep pride

Anupam Kher had the privilege of meeting and spending quality time with the renowned composer MM Keeravaani, during which he had the remarkable opportunity to hold Keeravaani's Oscars trophy. Anupam took to Instagram to share a video capturing their interaction. The video showcased Anupam and Keeravaani standing side by side in a room. Keeravaani was dressed in a cream-colored kurta and khaki pants, while Anupam opted for a white shirt and denim jeans. Notably, Anupam was photographed holding the prestigious Oscars trophy in the video.

Anupam Kher showered praise on Keeravaani, expressing his deep pride as an Indian for the composer's remarkable achievements. Anupam mentioned that Keeravaani had entrusted him with the prestigious Oscars trophy, and he pledged to bring honor to both of them through his actions. In response, Keeravaani graciously acknowledged that Anupam had already made them proud.

Anupam remarked in the video, "What a great, amazing, honoured moment to hold sir's Oscar in my hand, sir." "And what a great moment to be with you, sir," MM Keeravaani answered. "No sir," Anupam replied, "you are very humble sir."

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude to Keeravaani for the incredible opportunity to handle the prestigious Oscar trophy. He described it as one of the most motivating moments of his career. Anupam emphasized how Keeravaani's achievement had filled the entire country with pride. He expressed his admiration for his time spent with Keeravaani, describing it as a fantastic experience. Anupam concluded his post by extending his wishes for Keeravaani's continued success and blessing him with a glorious journey. He used the hashtags #NaatuNaatu and #RRR, referencing the renowned song from the film RRR.

Earlier this year, the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR achieved a remarkable feat by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song. The song triumphed over renowned competitors, including Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose, representing the team, graciously accepted this prestigious award. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava delivered a captivating live performance of the song on stage, while director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan watched with pride from the audience.

In addition to its original Telugu version, the song Naatu Naatu was released in various languages, expanding its reach to a wider audience. The Hindi rendition of the song was titled Naacho Naacho, while the Tamil version was titled Naattu Koothu. It was also released in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra lent their voices to the Hindi rendition, further enhancing the song's popularity and making it accessible to listeners across different regions and countries.

ALSO READ: Did Swastika Mukherjee take indirect dig at Anupam Kher's first look as Rabindranath Tagore?