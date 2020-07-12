Anupam Kher's mother, brother & 2 family members test Covid 19 positive; building declared containment zone

Sharing a video on Twitter, Anupam Kher revealed that his mother's first symptoms included loss of appetite. He also revealed that she has now been hospitalised in Kokilaben Hospital.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country on a daily basis, barely anyone has been left untouched the deadly virus in some way or the other. After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they had tested positive, Anupam Kher has revealed that his mother Dulari, his brother Raju Kher and his wife, as well as his niece have tested positive. Sharing a video on Twitter, Anupam revealed that his mother's first symptoms included loss of appetite. He also revealed that she has now been hospitalised in Kokilaben Hospital.

He tweeted, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!"

On Instagram, Anupam Kher further revealed, "I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +. Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members ( my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC." Meanwhile, the BMC also declared Anupam Kher's building a containment zone and put up a banner as per protocol.

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.! pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

