Anupam Kher's mother Dulari asks 'Meri Kirron thik hai?' as she walks 'like a model' with new bag; WATCH

Anupam Kher is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. He has been part of many hit films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Well, amid COVID the actor started sharing funny videos with his mother Dulari. The response was so overwhelming by his fans that now they eagerly wait for it on social media. Recently, the actor shared an amusing conversation with his mother in a video where he has brought a beautiful bag for her from America. He is telling her to show him how she will carry it.

Well, the excited mother also showed her son and asked him many things in between. Suddenly she also asked him about her daughter-in-law Kirron Kher’s health. To note, the veteran actress is suffering from blood cancer and is undergoing treatment currently. Anupam also asked his mother to walk like a model with the bag. He also told her that in America everyone asked about her and she is very popular. Dulari, his mother, was very happy to hear it and said that here also people recognise her even she is wearing a mask.

Click here to view the video:

The actor wrote, “Dulari liked the new bag I got her from the US. But was not happy with just RS.500 in it! But when I reluctantly asked her to walk with the bag like a Model. She happily not only obliged but did some additional acting also. She has no idea how popular she is! Even though she says that people recognise her with a mask on. And that is the most innocent part of life.”