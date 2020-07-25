Anupam Kher's mother leaves hospital post COVID 19 treatment; Actor thanks fans for their love & prayers

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari has now recovered from COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, check out his latest social media post.

Anupam Kher’s fans were worried when the actor revealed on social media sometime back that his mother Dulari, brother Raju and a few other family members had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Fortunately, the actor’s tests came out negative. However, his mother was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. This piece of news came a day after it was revealed that four members of the Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan himself, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya had tested positive for COVID-19.

But the good news is that Anupam Kher’s mother has recovered and this has been revealed by the actor himself. While sharing a video on Twitter, he writes a note for all the fans thanking them for their love and prayers. Talking about the video, the actor says that it was recorded on the day when his mother was discharged from the hospital. He hilariously reveals how she termed him ‘Pagal’ when he arrived there early to receive her. The actor also states that it will take a bit more time for her to recover completely.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

The actor has shared this same video on Instagram too along with a note in which he writes, “Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5 pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me पागल (mad) for coming early to pick her up. Also when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder. Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take a wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all!!”

Check out the post below:

